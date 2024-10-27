Jags lose all 3 starting receivers, including Christian Kirk, in 30-27 loss to the Packers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Christian Kirk may have gone from the trading block to the injury list on one play. Kirk seemingly dislocated his left shoulder while trying to catch a deep pass in the fourth quarter of a 30-27 loss to Green Bay. Kirk was one of six Jaguars — including all three starting wide receivers — injured in the game. Gabe Davis also hurt a shoulder, and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. left the game late with a chest injury. Kirk’s injury appears to be the most serious. He was wearing a sling as he left the locker room. It might also keep him in Jacksonville. The seventh-year veteran has been the subject of trade rumors for weeks. The Jaguars also lost cornerback Ronald Darby (hip) and guards Ezra Cleveland (ankle) and Brandon Scherff (knee).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.