Jags’ Lawrence lands in concussion protocol after mistake-prone, 23-7 home loss to Ravens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence will have to wait a few days, at the very least, to address his latest debacle. Lawrence fumbled twice in Jacksonville’s 23-7 home loss to Baltimore and made a head-scratching throw short of the end zone in the waning seconds of the first half. He ended the night in the NFL’s concussion protocol and was not allowed to speak to reporters afterward. It was the Jaguars’ third consecutive loss and dropped them into a tie with Houston and Indianapolis atop the AFC South at 8-6.

