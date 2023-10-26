Jags insist Calvin Ridley’s up-and-down start has more to do with defenses than the receiver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Calvin Ridley is quick to point out the only numbers that matter: 5-2. The Jacksonville Jaguars receiver insists the team’s record should be the focus and not his productivity. Signed to give quarterback Trevor Lawrence a big-play threat, Ridley has 40 yards receiving or fewer in five of seven games. The Jaguars insist defenses are doing all they can to take Ridley out of games. Ridley says “they’re showing a little bit of respect out there.” He adds that “it is what it is, but we’re winning the games.” Ridley and the Jaguars play at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

