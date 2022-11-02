Jags confident in ‘due diligence’ done before Ridley trade

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
FILE - Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs the ball as Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends during the first half of an NFL football game on Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. Ridley is getting a fresh start in Jacksonville, although it's unclear when he will be allowed to play again. The Jaguars made a complex deal to land Ridley just before the NFL trading deadline Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Danny Karnik]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars took a risk by trading for suspended receiver Calvin Ridley. If it works out, it would be a first for a franchise that’s been burned repeatedly by varying moves at the wideout position. Jacksonville gave up a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-rounder in 2024 to land Ridley, who was suspended in March at least through the 2022 season. Although Jaguars officials couldn’t have any contact with Ridley, general manager Trent Baalke says “we’re confident in the due diligence that we did.” Different Jaguars regimes have said the same over the years only to see moves fail.

