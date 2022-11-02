Jags confident in ‘due diligence’ done before Ridley trade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars took a risk by trading for suspended receiver Calvin Ridley. If it works out, it would be a first for a franchise that’s been burned repeatedly by varying moves at the wideout position. Jacksonville gave up a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-rounder in 2024 to land Ridley, who was suspended in March at least through the 2022 season. Although Jaguars officials couldn’t have any contact with Ridley, general manager Trent Baalke says “we’re confident in the due diligence that we did.” Different Jaguars regimes have said the same over the years only to see moves fail.

