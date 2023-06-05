Jags’ Calvin Ridley sneaks in extra reps as coaches preach slow, steady approach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is trying to get receiver Calvin Ridley to slowly work his way back following an 18-month absence. Ridley has other thoughts. The former Atlanta Falcons standout is sneaking in extra repetitions during Jacksonville’s organized team activities. It’s a clear sign how eager he is to “get my body back to football” after missing most of the past two seasons. Ridley says “I only really know one speed.” The Jaguars would prefer Ridley save full throttle for training camp or the preseason. But convincing the 28-year-old Ridley of that seems to be a tough task considering he was sidelined for most of the 2021 season and all of 2022.

