Jags are taking it slow with OL Tyler Shatley after he experienced an irregular heartbeat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley had felt his heart flutter before, several times in recent years. He never bothered to get it checked until last week. But with a few extra minutes to spare following a hot and humid practice, the 10-year NFL veteran decided to ask team trainers if they knew what was going on. It may have been the best call of his professional career. Doctors determined Shatley was experiencing atrial fibrillation. That’s an irregular and rapid heartbeat. The condition can lead to blood clots and increases the risk of stroke and heart failure. Shatley is taking blood thinners to regulate his heartbeat, and the Jaguars are being cautious with his return.

