Jagr practices with Pens ahead of jersey retirement ceremony

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jaromir Jagr wore a Pittsburgh Penguins’ jersey for the first time in 22 years. Jagr, dressed in full gear, practiced with the Penguins at their suburban Pittsburgh practice facility on Saturday morning. Jagr made his iconic name in the NHL and won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh, the organization that drafted the 52-year-old hockey legend No. 5 overall in 1990.The Penguins will retire Jagr’s No. 68 jersey before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. It’s the third number that will be retired in franchise history, joining Michel Briere (21) and Mario Lemieux’s No. 66.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.