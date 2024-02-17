Jagr practices with Pens ahead of jersey retirement ceremony

By DAN SCIFO The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) shares a laugh with former Penguins player Jaromir Jagr during NHL hockey practice, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 in Cranberry, Pa. Jagr, who spent 11 seasons playing for the Penguins, will have his No. 68 officially retired during a pre-game ceremony before an NHL hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Penguins on Sunday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jaromir Jagr wore a Pittsburgh Penguins’ jersey for the first time in 22 years. Jagr, dressed in full gear, practiced with the Penguins at their suburban Pittsburgh practice facility on Saturday morning. Jagr made his iconic name in the NHL and won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh, the organization that drafted the 52-year-old hockey legend No. 5 overall in 1990.The Penguins will retire Jagr’s No. 68 jersey before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. It’s the third number that will be retired in franchise history, joining Michel Briere (21) and Mario Lemieux’s No. 66.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.