Jaelen House scores 26 points as New Mexico beats No. 19 San Diego State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 26 points, including nine straight in a big first-half run, and New Mexico beat No. 19 San Diego State 88-70 Saturday, ending the Aztecs’ seven-game winning streak. Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 for New Mexico (14-3, 2-2 Mountain West) and JT Toppin had 17 points and 16 rebounds. Jaedon LeDee scored 15 points and Darrion Trammell 12 for the Aztecs (14-3, 3-1). The difference in the game was at the foul line, where the Lobos made 21 free throws, 10 more than San Diego State.

