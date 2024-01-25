Jaelen House scores 18 and No. 25 New Mexico beats San Jose State 95-75

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 18 points, Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Donovan Dent both added 17 and No. 25 New Mexico beat San Jose State 95-75 for the Lobos’ fourth straight win. House drilled back-to-back 3-pointers from the left wing to push the Lobos’ lead to 17 with under five minutes to play in the second half after San Jose State had cut the lead to single-digits. The Lobos opened up a double-digit lead late in the first half on a 3-pointer by Mashburn. Myron Amey Jr. led San Jose State with 24 points.

