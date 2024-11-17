Jadyn Donovan’s double-double helps No. 16 Duke women hold off South Dakota State 75-71

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Jadyn Donovan finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 16 Duke hold off South Dakota State 75-71. Donovan hit 11 of 17 shots from the floor and added four assists and four steals for the Blue Devils (4-1). It was the second double-double this season for the sophomore. Ashlon Jackson totaled 17 points and four assists for Duke. Vanessa de Jesus scored 13 off the bench. Brooklyn Meyer scored 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting to lead the Jackrabbits (3-1).

