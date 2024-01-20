Jadon Sancho wins a penalty as Dortmund beats Cologne 4-0 in the Bundesliga

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Jadon Sancho won a penalty in a 4-0 win for Borussia Dortmund over Cologne. It was his first start for Dortmund since 2021. Sancho arrived last week on loan from Manchester United and set up a goal against Darmstadt two days later. Eintracht Frankfurt let a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 draw with local rival Darmstadt. Stuttgart was a surprise contender in the first half of the season, going into the winter break third, but has now started 2024 with two losses after a 1-0 defeat at Bochum. The game was delayed for around 40 minutes at halftime amid a dispute between stadium staff and Stuttgart fans over banners which Bochum said were blocking emergency exits.

