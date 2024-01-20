Jadon Sancho wins a penalty and Dortmund wins again in Bundesliga. Leader Leverkusen beats Leipzig

By The Associated Press
Dortmund players celebrate Donyell Malen's goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Cologne, in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (Rolf Vennenbernd via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rolf Vennenbernd]

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Jadon Sancho won a penalty in a 4-0 win for Borussia Dortmund over Cologne. It was his first start for Dortmund since 2021. Sancho arrived last week on loan from Manchester United and set up a goal against Darmstadt two days later. Bayer Leverkusen won in stoppage time for the second game in a row as Piero Hincapie’s late goal at a corner gave his team a 3-2 victory over Leipzig. Stuttgart has now started 2024 with two losses after a 1-0 defeat at Bochum. Games across Germany on Saturday were affected by fans protesting plans to sell a stake in future TV and marketing income to investors in exchange for an up-front payment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.