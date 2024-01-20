Jadon Sancho wins a penalty and Dortmund wins again in Bundesliga. Leader Leverkusen beats Leipzig

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Jadon Sancho won a penalty in a 4-0 win for Borussia Dortmund over Cologne. It was his first start for Dortmund since 2021. Sancho arrived last week on loan from Manchester United and set up a goal against Darmstadt two days later. Bayer Leverkusen won in stoppage time for the second game in a row as Piero Hincapie’s late goal at a corner gave his team a 3-2 victory over Leipzig. Stuttgart has now started 2024 with two losses after a 1-0 defeat at Bochum. Games across Germany on Saturday were affected by fans protesting plans to sell a stake in future TV and marketing income to investors in exchange for an up-front payment.

