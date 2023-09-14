Jadon Sancho to train away from Man United first team over ‘discipline issue’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says Jadon Sancho will train away from the first-team squad because of a “discipline issue.” Sancho claimed on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat” after being cut from United’s squad for its 3-1 loss to Arsenal earlier this month. Manager Erik ten Hag had said the forward was dropped from the Arsenal game because of his performances in training. Sancho did not mention Ten Hag in his post on X but it was widely regarded as a response to his manager’s comments. He said he would not allow people to say things that were “completely untrue.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.