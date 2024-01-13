Jadon Sancho sets up goal in his return to Dortmund. Bundesliga leader Leverkusen stays unbeaten

DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) — Jadon Sancho had an assist for Borussia Dortmund in his first game since returning to his old club on loan from Manchester United. It was his first match since August. Sancho found space on the right flank and crossed low for Marco Reus to score Dortmund’s second goal in a 3-0 win over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga. The England forward had not played for more than four months amid a rift with Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag. Bayer Leverkusen stayed unbeaten at the top as Exequiel Palacios’ stoppage-time goal brought a dramatic 1-0 win over Augsburg. Coach Xabi Alonso ran onto the field in celebration when Leverkusen’s 25th shot of the game finally brought a goal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.