Jadon Sancho returns to Dortmund on loan after being frozen out at Manchester United

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Jadon Sancho has returned to his old club Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season after being frozen out of the Manchester United squad. The deal does not come with an option for Dortmund to buy Sancho. The England forward has not played for United since August after a rift with coach Erik ten Hag, which included Sancho publicly claiming he was being made a “scapegoat” at the club. Ten Hag said at the time that Sancho had underperformed in training.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.