Jadon Sancho an injury doubt for Dortmund with muscle problem linked to long United absence

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Jadon Sancho is an injury doubt for Borussia Dortmund’s game at Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on Friday because of an adductor muscle problem. Dortmund coach Edin Terzic says the injury could be linked to his months-long spell without playing at Manchester United. Sancho has played in all three of Dortmund’s games since signing on loan from United. His last game before that was in August amid a rift with United manager Erik ten Hag.

