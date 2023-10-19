Jadeveon Clowney is making an impact for a Baltimore pass rush that shares the NFL lead in sacks

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (24) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney has already surpassed his sack total for all of last season. Not bad for a guy who didn’t join the Baltimore Ravens until mid-August. The Ravens have been a sack-happy bunch this season. They’re tied for the NFL lead in that category going into Week 7, and Clowney is one of the reasons why. The 30-year-old pass rusher had a pair of sacks in the fourth quarter of last weekend’s win over Tennessee. He now has 3 1/2 on the season after managing only two in 2022 with Cleveland.

