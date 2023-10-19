Jadeveon Clowney is making an impact for a Baltimore pass rush that shares the NFL lead in sacks

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney has already surpassed his sack total for all of last season. Not bad for a guy who didn’t join the Baltimore Ravens until mid-August. The Ravens have been a sack-happy bunch this season. They’re tied for the NFL lead in that category going into Week 7, and Clowney is one of the reasons why. The 30-year-old pass rusher had a pair of sacks in the fourth quarter of last weekend’s win over Tennessee. He now has 3 1/2 on the season after managing only two in 2022 with Cleveland.

