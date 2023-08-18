Jadeveon Clowney agrees to join Ravens to help Baltimore’s pass rush

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a contract with edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The Ravens confirmed the signing Friday. Baltimore’s defense has been dealing with injuries in the secondary and could also use some pass rushing help. Clowney can provide the latter. He has 43 sacks in nine seasons since entering the NFL as the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft. Clowney had 11 sacks over the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore moved on from veteran pass rushers Calais Campbell and Justin Houston this offseason.

