Jáder Obrian scores 2 goals, Austin beats Sporting Kansas City 3-2

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jáder Obrian scored two goals, Sebastián Driussi added another goal and Austin FC beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2. Obrian’s second goal gave Austin (6-4-4) the lead for the good in the 39th minute. Dani Pereira played an entry to near the penalty spot where Obrian cut back to evade a defender an slipped a shot in side the post to make it 2-1. Kansas City (2-6-5) is winless in seven consecutive games. Johnny Russell and Jake Davis each scored a goal for Sporting.

