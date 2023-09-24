Jáder Obrian heads in Jesús Ferreira’s cross in the 43rd minute and FC Dallas ties the Crew 1-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jáder Obrian headed in Jesús Ferreira’s cross in the 43rd minute and FC Dallas tied the Columbus Crew 1-1 on Saturday night. Obrian has two goals and two assists in the last three games. Dallas (10-10-9) has won consecutive league matches for the first time since wins over Austin and Vancouver in May. Ferreira scored in Dallas’ 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. Columbus (14-9-7) is winless in their last 26 away matches against Western Conference opponents, with 16 draws and 10 losses dating to 2017. It’s been nearly a decade since the Crew’s last win in Texas, a 4-2 win at Dallas on September 29, 2013.

