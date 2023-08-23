Jaden Rashada relishing opportunity to lead Arizona State after long journey

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jaden Rashada was criticized for decommitting from Miami. Same thing when he left Florida after an NIL deal fell through. He eventually arrived at Arizona State and found himself No. 3 in the pecking order as he tried to figure out the Sun Devils’ system and how to play quarterback at the college level. He has since earned the job as Arizona State’s starting quarterback.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.