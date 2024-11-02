Jaden Green scores twice, Lehigh rolls up 310 yards rushing in 43-6 rout of Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jaden Green scored two rushing touchdowns, Jordan Adderley returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown, and Lehigh routed Georgetown 43-6. The Mountain Hawks piled up 310 yards on the ground, led by Green with 88 yards and Hayden Johnson with 83. Johnson added 4-of-8 passing for 75 yards. Green’s touchdowns of 24 and 43 yards helped Lehigh take a 24-0 halftime lead. Adderley’s pick-6 made it 31-0 early in the third. Connor Hiling’s 20-yard touchdown run finished off the scoring late in the fourth quarter. Lehigh also scored a safety when Georgetown’s Danny Lauter was called for intentional grounding when throwing from the end zone.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.