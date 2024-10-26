Jaden Green runs for career high 147 yards to help Lehigh keep Fordham winless, 33-19

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Freshman Jaden Green ran for a career-high 147 yards and a touchdown, Matt Machalik had two short scoring runs and Lehigh rolled to a 33-19 win over winless Fordham. The Rams took a 3-0 lead as the Mountain Hawks punted on their first two possessions. Leigh then scored on five-straight possessions and led 31-3 at halftime. Green got the Mountain Hawks rolling with a 44-yard burst up the middle. After a field goal, Machalik had a pair of 2-yard TD runs before Jayden Johnson and Matt D’Avina connected for a 33-yard score in the last minute of the half. Fordham was held to 226 yards, 91 in the fourth quarter. Tripp Holley and Julis Loughbridge both had touchdown runs and two-point conversions in the fourth quarter.

