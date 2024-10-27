Jaden Craig’s 3 TD passes lift Harvard to first win over Princeton since 2016, 45-13

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Jaden Craig threw for three touchdowns as Harvard ran away from Princeton, 45-13 for its first win over the Tigers since 2016 to remain a game back in the Ivy League. The victory snaps a six-game losing streak against Princeton and sends Harvard (5-1, 2-1) into a first-place showdown with unbeaten Ivy League leader Dartmouth on Saturday.

