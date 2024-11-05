Jaden Akins scores 23 points, Michigan State opens with 81-57 victory over Monmouth

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jaden Akins scored 23 points and Michigan State pulled away in the second half to defeat Monmouth 81-57 in a season opener. Akins also had nine rebounds and five assists. On a night when 10 Michigan State players logged at least 10 minutes on the court, Jase Richardson with 10 points was the only other Spartan in double figures.Monmouth scored the first five points of the second half to get within six points but Michigan State stretched its lead to 17 on back-to-back dunks by Coen Carr and Akins near the 10-minute mark. Kur Teng hit a jumper and a 3-pointer to give the Spartans their largest lead, 81-57 with about a minute remaining. Abdi Bashir Jr. led Monmouth with 20 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.