Jade Carey and Leanne Wong are hoping their path to the Olympics goes through the NCAA Championships

Gymnastic stars Jade Carey and Leanne Wong are carving out a unique path in their quest to reach the Paris Olympics. Carey and Wong have competed collegiately this year rather than focusing strictly on elite gymnastics. Both will be at the NCAA Championships this week looking to build momentum along the Olympic trail. Carey, the Olympic champion on floor exercise, is competing for Oregon State. Wong, an Olympic alternate in 2021 and a four-time world championship medalist, leads a young Florida squad into the eight-team semifinals.

