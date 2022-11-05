Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — American gymnast Jade Carey has earned a second gold medal at the 2022 world championships. Carey soared to victory in the women’s vault final with a score of 14.516. That was good enough for Carey to edge American teammate Jordan Chiles for first. The gold medal gave Carey two at the world championships. She won a team gold earlier in the meet. American Shilese Jones earned her third medal of the meet by claiming silver on women’s uneven bars.

