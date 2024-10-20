Jadan Baugh runs for 5 TDs as Florida dominates Kentucky 48-20 for 1st series win since 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jadan Baugh ran for five touchdowns, tying the school record held by Tim Tebow and Trey Burton, and Florida dominated Kentucky 48-20 for its first victory in the annual series since 2020. Making his first career start and filling in for injured senior Montrell Johnson, Baugh ran for 106 yards against one of the Southeastern Conference’s stingiest defenses. His 1-yard plunge late in the third quarter gave Florida (4-3, 2-2 SEC) a 14-point cushion that was plenty against the offensively challenged Wildcats (3-4, 1-4). Fellow freshman DJ Lagway completed 7 of 14 passes for a whopping 259 yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.