Jada Williams hits go-ahead 3-pointer as Arizona stuns No. 3 Stanford 68-61

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jada Williams banked in a go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds to play and Arizona stunned No. 3 Stanford 68-61, beating the Cardinal on the road for the first time in more than 20 years. Williams led the Wildcats with 23 points, and Esmery Martinez added 17. Stanford had beaten Arizona in 15 of the previous 16 meetings between the teams. Kiki Iriafen led Stanford with 21 points and 15 rebounds. The Wildcats had lost seven straight to the Cardinal. They had just seven players dressed, and were coming off a triple-overtime win over Washington on Sunday. Stanford star forward Cameron Brink missed the game due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.