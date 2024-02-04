Jacy Sheldon scores 25, Cotie McMahon adds 20, No. 8 Ohio State outlasts No. 10 Indiana 74-69

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 25 points, Cotie McMahon had 20 points and seven rebounds and No. 8 Ohio State used a second-half surge to upend No. 10 Indiana 74-69 for its ninth consecutive win. The Buckeyes took off in the third quarter, going on a 16-5 run to finish the frame up by eight points. They led by as many as 14 with 7:32 left in the game. But a three-minute scoring drought by Ohio State allowed Indiana to cut the deficit to eight. Two late 3-pointers by Yarden Garzon kept the Hoosiers in it, but the Buckeyes outlasted them. Sara Scalia led Indiana with 25 points.

