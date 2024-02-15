Jacy Sheldon scores 23, Cotie McMahon adds 20 as No. 2 Ohio State routs Nebraska 80-47

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon had 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 points and 10 rebounds as No. 2 Ohio State pulled away early and raced to its 12th straight win, an 80-47 rout of Nebraska on Wednesday night. The Buckeyes this week tied their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 in school history and sit atop the Big Ten standings with three regular-season games left, including a prime-time finale with Iowa on March 3. Alexis Markowski led Nebraska with just nine points, but the 6-foot-3 forward pulled down 16 rebounds. Callin Hake added seven points.

