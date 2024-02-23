Jacy Sheldon scores 20 points to lead No. 2 Ohio State past Penn State 82-69

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Cotie McMahon and Celeste Taylor added 16 apiece and No. 2 Ohio State beat Penn State 82-69. It was the 14th straight win for the Buckeyes, who never trailed and led by as many as 30 points midway through the fourth quarter. Ashley Owusu scored 22 points and Ali Brigham and Leilani Kapinus added 10 apiece for the Lady Lions, who lost their sixth in a row.

