Jacy Sheldon leads four Buckeyes in double figures as Ohio State routs Maine 80-57 in March Madness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon had 19 points and three other Ohio State players scored in double figures as the Buckeyes ran away from Maine 80-57 in an opening game of the women’s NCAA Tournament Friday. The bigger and faster Buckeyes swarmed Maine with a stifling press, forcing 22 turnovers. Second-seeded Ohio State advances to play the winner of the Richmond-Duke on Sunday. Sheldon scored her 2,000th career point with a layup late in the first half. Cotie McMahon scored 13 for Ohio State, and Celeste Taylor and Taylor Thierry each added 12.

