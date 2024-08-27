Jacoby Brissett sees himself as the Pats starting QB heading into Week 1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Until he hears otherwise, Jacoby Brissett is planning to take the field as the Patriots starting quarterback in Week 1 against Cincinnati. He said during an appearance on WEEI radio in Boston that he hasn’t heard anything other than he is starting and that he is planning to be on the field against the Bengals. The nine-year NFL veteran has been engaged in a competition for the starting job this summer with rookie first-round draft pick Drake Maye. It began with Brissett in the driver’s seat until a recent push by Maye that led coach Jerod Mayo to declare after New England’s exhibition finale that he felt Maye had outplayed Brissett overall.

