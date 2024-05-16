Jacoby Brissett is embracing role of mentor during his 2nd stint with the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — One thing Jacoby Brissett has learned during his eight-year NFL career is to maximize opportunity. That is how he is approaching his second stint with the New England Patriots. Brissett spent just one season in New England after being drafted by the Patriots in 2016, starting two games while Tom Brady served his four-game “Deflategate” suspension. Since being traded to Indianapolis by the Patriots in 2017, Brissett spent four years with the Colts and had one-year stops in Miami, Cleveland and Washington. He’s appeared in 79 games with 48 starts along the way, growing into a respected veteran in the league.

