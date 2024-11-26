Jacobs has double-double, No. 18 Ole Miss women use balance, top Boston College 92-55 in Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 17 points, Starr Jacobs had a double-double and No. 18 Mississippi rolled to a 92-55 win over Boston College in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. Ole Miss used a 15-2 run to take a 15-3 lead in the first quarter and were up 20-8 at the end as the Eagles shot 2 for 12. The Rebels built on their lead from there. Jacobs added 12 points with 11 rebounds. Dontavia Waggoner led the Eagles with 13 points. A 9-0 run in the second quarter pushed the Ole Miss lead to 35-16. Boston College scored seven straight to get back within a dozen, but the Rebels scored six points in the last 10 seconds to go into the half on top 41-23.

