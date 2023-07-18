Jacobs’ contract, injury concerns follow the Raiders into training camp

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stands on the sideline before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. The Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs are at a contract impasse. Las Vegas placed the franchise tag on Jacobs, but he has not signed and hopes for a long-term contract. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Lewis]

The Las Vegas Raiders enter training camp off a 6-11 season. They signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason, but he missed OTAs with a foot injury. First-round draft pick Tyree Wilson also didn’t participate because of an injured foot. The Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs are at a contract impasse. Las Vegas placed the franchise tag on Jacobs, but he has not signed and hopes for a long-term contract.

