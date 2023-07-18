Jacobs’ contract, injury concerns follow the Raiders into training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders enter training camp off a 6-11 season. They signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason, but he missed OTAs with a foot injury. First-round draft pick Tyree Wilson also didn’t participate because of an injured foot. The Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs are at a contract impasse. Las Vegas placed the franchise tag on Jacobs, but he has not signed and hopes for a long-term contract.

