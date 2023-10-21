Jacobian Morgan’s two TDs lead Jackson State past Mississippi Valley State, 21-6

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan threw for one touchdown and ran for a second as Jackson State cruised to a 21-6 win over Mississippi Valley State. The Tigers shut out the Delta Devils through three quarters before DePhabian Fant sprang free for a 52-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds left in the game.

