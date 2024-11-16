Jacobian Morgan leads Jackson State past Alabama State 16-10 for SWAC’s East Division title

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan threw two touchdown passes and Jackson State held off Alabama State 16-10 to win the East Division of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Morgan connected with Jameel Gardner Jr. for a 24-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 7-3 lead at halftime for Jackson State (9-2, 7-0). Morgan teamed up with Ja’Naylon Dupree for a 44-yard score and a 14-3 lead midway through the third quarter. Morgan completed 8 of 13 passes for 120 yards with one interception for the Tigers. Ashton Taylor sacked Kareem Keye in the end zone for a safety for the only points of the fourth quarter. Brandon Gilliam kicked a 32-yard field goal late in the first quarter to give Alabama State (5-5, 4-3) the lead.

