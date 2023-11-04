Jacobian Morgan accounts for 3 TDs, Jackson State holds off Texas Southern 21-19

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan accounted for three touchdowns and Jackson State held off Texas Southern for a 21-19 victory for its third straight win. Jace Wilson tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to C’ing Blanton with three seconds to play, but Texas Southern couldn’t connect on the two-point conversion attempt. Morgan ran for a 7-yard touchdown and threw a 3-yard TD pass to Steven McGee that gave Jackson State (7-3, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Morgan added a 6-yard scoring run just before halftime to stretch Jackson State’s lead to 21-7.

