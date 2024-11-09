Jacobi Wright, Collin Murray-Boyles lead South Carolina over South Carolina State 86-64

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jacobi Wright hit four 3-pointers and scored 20, Collin Murray-Boyles finished with 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, and South Carolina cruised to an 86-64 victory over South Carolina State on Friday. Wright made seven of his 10 shots from the floor, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc, for South Carolina (1-1). Murray-Boyles hit 7 of 8 shots and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line, adding four assists. It was the sophomore’s first double-double after collecting two — in back-to-back games — last season. Jamarii Thomas scored 14 on 5-for-8 shooting for the Gamecocks. Zachary Davis pitched in with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists. Michael Teal had 11 points to lead South Carolina State (1-1).

