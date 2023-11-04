Jacob Zeno’s career game, Matt Quinn’s clutch kick lead UAB past Florida Atlantic 45-42

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jacob Zeno had career highs of 484 yards passing and five touchdowns, Matt Quinn kicked the go-ahead field goal with 3 seconds remaining, and UAB scored the game’s final 10 points to defeat Florida Atlantic 45-42. In a game in which there were three touchdown passes of 70 yards or more, Zeno’s 70-yard connection with Tejhaun Palmer was the most dramatic, tying the score at 42 with a 4:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. UAB then forced a punt and Zeno drove the Blazers 66 yards in seven plays to set up Quinn’s winning kick.

