Jacob Trouba says ‘there’s no animosity’ toward Rangers following trade rumors

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba says “there’s no animosity” toward the organization following an offseason in which his name was prominently mentioned in trade rumors. Trouba spoke Thursday following the first day of training camp for the reigning Presidents’ Trophy-winning Rangers. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury had negotiated a trade that would send New York’s captain to Detroit in late June, according to reports. The trade fell apart when Trouba submitted his 15-team no-trade list to the Rangers on June 30 and included the Red Wings on it.

