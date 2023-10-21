Jacob Murphy helps Newcastle rout Crystal Palace 4-0. Sandro Tonali plays as a substitute

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Jacob Murphy scored an early goal and set up two others to help Newcastle rout Crystal Palace 4-0 in the Premier League. Sandro Tonali came on as a second-half substitute for Newcastle. The 23-year-old Italy midfielder is facing a lengthy ban as part of a betting investigation in his home country. Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson also netted at St. James’ Park as the Magpies extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games. Murphy’s lob opened the scoring in the fourth minute. The winger then crossed for Gordon to fire home shortly before the break. Longstaff made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time. Wilson completed the scoring in the 66th minute.

