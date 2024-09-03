Jacob deGrom to pitch Saturday, likely in minors but possibly in season debut after elbow surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob DeGrom likely will make his fourth rehab start Saturday in his comeback from elbow surgery, though the two-time Cy Young Award winner said his return to the Texas Rangers after more than 16 months could be an option that night. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy later acknowledged that deGrom making his big league season debut was an option, and was something that had been discussed with the 36-year-old right-hander. But Bochy says the plan is still for him to start for Double-A Frisco. The RoughRiders are home that night about 35 miles from the Rangers ballpark.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.