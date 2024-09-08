Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer declared ready to rejoin Rangers’ rotation

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Multi-Cy Young Award winners Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are prepared to rejoin the Texas Rangers’ starting rotation after completing rehab assignments. Manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that deGrom and Scherzer had great outings. Scherzer threw 59 pitches for Triple-A Round Rock at Las Vegas on Saturday and deGrom threw 49 pitches for Double-A Frisco. Scherzer has been sidelined since July 30 with right shoulder fatigue and a nerve issue, while deGrom has been out since April 2023 after undergoing elbow surgery.

