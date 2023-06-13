Jacob deGrom has reconstructive elbow surgery, Rangers say procedure went well

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom has had reconstructive surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy says the procedure Monday went well. The team announced last week that deGrom would have season-ending elbow surgery. The right-hander signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the Rangers last December. The typical recovery time for the procedure, commonly known as Tommy John surgery, is at least 12-14 months. The surgery came a week before deGrom’s 35th birthday. Texas won all six games the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner started this season. His last outing was against the New York Yankees on April 28.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.