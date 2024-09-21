Jacob deGrom 5 strikeouts in first Rangers home start since April 2023, no-decision vs. Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom struck out five over three innings in his first home start for the Texas Rangers in nearly 17 months after his recovery from elbow surgery. The only run deGrom allowed was when Seattle’s No. 9 batter, Josh Rojas, led off the third with a homer. A week after throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings in his season debut on the road, also against the Mariners, deGrom threw 37 of 58 pitches for strikes and had one walk. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy had said the 36-year-old right-hander would throw about 60 pitches.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.