Jacob Clark ties a program record with 5 passing TDs, helps Missouri State rout Utah Tech 59-14

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw for 414 yards and tied a program record with five passing touchdowns to help Missouri State rout Utah Tech 59-14 on Saturday and give coach Ryan Beard his first win as head coach. Clark completed 14 of his opening 15 passes — with scoring plays of 45, 16 and 8 yards — to help build a 28-7 lead. J.J. O’Neal also had a pick-6 in the first quarter for Missouri State. The Bears had a 191-82 advantage in total yards in the first quarter as Utah Tech had just two first downs. Clark’s fourth touchdown, a 10-yarder to Hunter Wood, gave Missouri State a 35-14 lead late in the second quarter. Clark was 17 of 21 in the first half for 356 yards and four touchdowns.

