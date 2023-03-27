Jacksonville’s Armstrong: HR surge ‘out-of-body experience’

Jacksonville’s Kris Armstrong slugged six home runs over eight at-bats against Central Arkansas this past weekend and he’s gone deep eight times in 15 trips to the plate since Thursday. Armstrong calls his recent tear an out-of-body experience. The fifth-year senior is second nationally with 16 homers and leads the country with 46 RBIs. Armstrong transferred from Florida to Jacksonville for his fifth season. He had 12 homers in 308 at-bats over four seasons with the Gators. Armstrong attributes his success this season to some adjustments he made in his approach at the plate.

